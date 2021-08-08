HC Wainwright Cuts Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $38.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 209,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,591,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

