HC Wainwright Lowers Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Price Target to $15.00

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 248.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.