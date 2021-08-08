HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) Financial Contrast

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCA Healthcare $51.53 billion 1.55 $3.75 billion $11.61 21.54 Ethema Health $340,000.00 20.69 $3.09 million N/A N/A

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCA Healthcare 0 2 17 0 2.89 Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $241.94, suggesting a potential downside of 3.27%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Profitability

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCA Healthcare 8.87% 234.29% 10.22% Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

