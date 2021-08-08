HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $115.64 on Friday. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

