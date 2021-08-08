Head-To-Head Analysis: Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

10.7% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gladstone Capital and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.11%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.43 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.54 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 112.35% 10.14% 5.36% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. Its investments include airport revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, hospital revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, and short term investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index and Lipper CE General & Insured Municipal Debt Funds (Leveraged) Average. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was formed on February 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.