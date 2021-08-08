Head-To-Head Analysis: ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) vs. KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. KBC Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

KBC Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 22.57% 12.61% 0.82% ICICI Bank 18.89% 11.13% 1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KBC Group and ICICI Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.42 $1.64 billion $1.91 21.98 ICICI Bank $13.42 billion 4.90 $2.48 billion $0.65 29.26

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than KBC Group. KBC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KBC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of ICICI Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KBC Group and ICICI Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 1 10 2 0 2.08 ICICI Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00

KBC Group currently has a consensus target price of $66.56, suggesting a potential upside of 58.54%. Given KBC Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KBC Group is more favorable than ICICI Bank.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats KBC Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services. It also provides Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 476 bank branches and 336 insurance agencies in Belgium; 212 bank branches in the Czech Republic; 175 bank branches in Slovakia; 204 bank branches in Hungary; 175 bank branches in Bulgaria; and 12 bank branches in Ireland. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework. The Wholesale Banking segment deals with all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies, and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included in the Retail Banking segment. The Treasury segment handles the entire investment portfolio of the bank. The Other Banking segment comprises leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the bank. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

