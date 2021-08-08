Head to Head Contrast: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) & Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RLX Technology and Vector Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vector Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

RLX Technology presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 460.54%. Vector Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.81%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Vector Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Vector Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vector Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A Vector Group 6.12% -21.88% 10.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLX Technology and Vector Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $585.40 million 11.83 -$19.63 million N/A N/A Vector Group $2.00 billion 1.10 $92.94 million $0.91 15.66

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Summary

Vector Group beats RLX Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

