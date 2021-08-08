Head-To-Head Review: National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) & Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

National Waste Management has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Waste Management and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery 1.88% 9.58% 4.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Waste Management and Titan Machinery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.45 $19.36 million $1.26 22.52

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for National Waste Management and Titan Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00

Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats National Waste Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. provides waste management services. It offers recycling initiatives, landfill, roll-off, waste management, and mulch services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, FL.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

