Head-To-Head Survey: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) versus Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Everest Re Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 3.54 $90.77 million $0.74 18.89 Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.37 $514.15 million $7.46 35.21

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 40.69% 9.80% 2.60% Everest Re Group 11.87% 9.13% 2.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Everest Re Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.29%. Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $276.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Everest Re Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Canada, Europe, Ireland, and Switzerland. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

