Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter.

TSE HWX opened at C$3.98 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.38 million and a PE ratio of 876.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.71.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

