Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $797,250 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Truist upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HSII opened at $41.00 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $800.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

