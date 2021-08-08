Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.75% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 111,023 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $800.69 million, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

HSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $797,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

