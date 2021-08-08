Helix (HLIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $90,431.85

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Helix has a market cap of $90,431.85 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018320 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,970,595 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,760 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

