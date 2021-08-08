Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $9.03 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

