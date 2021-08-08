Helmet.insure One Day Volume Reaches $750,799.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $750,799.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00127487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.53 or 1.00221420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00789759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,059,522 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

