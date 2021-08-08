Henry Schein, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

