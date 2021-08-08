Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.44 Million

Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post $28.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.76 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

