Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.44 Million

Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post $28.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.76 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HRTX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
