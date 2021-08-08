Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $9.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $375.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

