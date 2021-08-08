HighPeak Energy (HPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Several brokerages have commented on HPK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

