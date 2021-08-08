Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Plans $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

