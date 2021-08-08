Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.440-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.62 million-$754.67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.03 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.080-$6.120 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

