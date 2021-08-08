Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $299,086.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,945,367.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $138.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $138.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

