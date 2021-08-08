Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of nLIGHT worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 56,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.