Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $992,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

OCDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

OCDX stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 71.03.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,800 in the last three months.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.