Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $986,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRC opened at $53.80 on Friday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

