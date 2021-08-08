Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of REVG opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

