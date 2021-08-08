Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $476.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.