Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 6.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.24. 85,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,215,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after buying an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,483,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

