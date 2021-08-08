Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.30

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $2.04. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 20,606 shares.

HCHDF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

