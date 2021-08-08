Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE HEP opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 39.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 126,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

