Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.18

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $735,244.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00135986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00146568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,517.33 or 1.00028717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00785736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,326,489 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

