Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $86.80 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

