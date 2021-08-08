HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday.

Get HSBC alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HSBC by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in HSBC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. 1,871,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,730. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.23. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.