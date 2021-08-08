Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Posts Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Shares of HSON stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $18.20. 13,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807. The company has a market cap of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of -53.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,688 shares of company stock worth $307,996. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

