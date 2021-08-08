Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of -44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $38,613.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at $154,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $39,122.90. Insiders have sold 50,503 shares of company stock worth $137,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

