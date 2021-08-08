Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.13.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

