Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.13.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

