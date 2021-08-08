Huobi Token (HT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $269.20 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $269.20 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $12.01 or 0.00027490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00053604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.58 or 0.00825500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00099982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039706 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

