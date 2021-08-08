Hyper Finance Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $753,535.48 and approximately $105,354.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00127016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00146431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,027.11 or 0.99862626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.57 or 0.00790634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.