IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $201.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.21.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

