Ideaology Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $215,324.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,781,331 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

