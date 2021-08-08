IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,121 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.44% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $778,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $20.56 on Friday, hitting $685.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $635.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.20.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $35,969,951. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

