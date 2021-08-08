IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,485 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

