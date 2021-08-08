IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 14,349 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $94,090,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of WU opened at $22.70 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.55.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

