IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 15,224 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

