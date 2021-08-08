IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

NYSE GL opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.04. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,807,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

