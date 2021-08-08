IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,599 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 35.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $220.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.06 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

