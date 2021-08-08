IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,911 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,504,000 after buying an additional 216,081 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.33. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

