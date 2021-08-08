IG Group (LON:IGG) PT Raised to GBX 1,075 at Royal Bank of Canada

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IGG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 891.50 ($11.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 729.46 ($9.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 864.14.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

