IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.25.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$45.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.28. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$46.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total value of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,853.40.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

