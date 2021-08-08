IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

